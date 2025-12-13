Kochi to host Indian Cultural Congress from December 20; registration begins

KOCHI: Registration has opened for the Indian Cultural Congress 2025, a landmark cultural summit organised by the state cultural department and set to be held in Kochi from December 20 to 22. Built around the themes of Culture, Dialogue, Fraternity, Equality, and Peace, the three-day event promises to bring together some of the most celebrated voices from across India and abroad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Indian Cultural Congress at the Durbar Hall. Conceived as a national platform to explore India’s cultural diversity, pluralism, and the need for meaningful dialogue, the event is being coordinated by multiple institutions and cultural organisations with the support of the state government.

Kochi will host a distinguished line-up of writers, artists, performers, scholars, and public figures. Among the prominent participants are Javed Akhtar, Ashok Vajpeyi, K Satchidanandan, M Mukundan, T Padmanabhan, Rajathi Salma, G N Devy, and M N Karassery.

From cinema and academia, Saeed Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sudhanva Deshpande will take part, while the world of classical arts will be represented by Umayalpuram Sivaraman, Kalamandalam Gopi, and Santha Dhananjayan.

Political and media voices such as MP Kanimozhi, Siddharth Varadarajan, and Su. Venkatesan will also join the discussions. Registration is now open for those wishing to participate in the seminars and dialogues. The Google Form link is available on the website of the cultural directorate, culturedirectorate.kerala.gov.in.