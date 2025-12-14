Kerala local body poll results: Kochi decisively back in UDF hands

KOCHI: The Congress-led UDF scored a decisive victory in the Kochi Corporation securing 46 seats out of 76 seats, with a comfortable majority. It was a crucial election for the UDF as the party had lost in its stronghold in 2020 following anti-incumbency, internal conflicts and rebel menace.

In 2020, the LDF formed the council after winning 34 seats, with the support of three UDF rebels. With the UDF emerging victorious this time, several candidates have been projected as mayor probables. They include AICC member Deepthi Mary Varghese, V K Minimol, Mahila Congress state vice-president, Shiny Mathew and Seena Gokulan.

In the past five years, under Mayor M Anilkumar, the city saw several development projects, including the Kochi Water Metro, She Lodge, Samridhi, the Thuruthy Twin Tower, the inauguration of a new corporation office, and the digitisation of civic processes.

However, the UDF raised allegations that the council failed to propose and implement new projects. The LDF camp had expected a neck-and-neck contest and was confident of winning around 35 seats and retaining power.