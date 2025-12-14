Kerala local body poll results: LDF likely to lean on independents to retain Eloor

KOCHI: Though the results for elections to municipalities in Ernakulam district do not look good for the LDF, the success of a large number of independent candidates may change the equation. According to the current tally, the UDF has won 12 of the 13 municipalities in the district, while the NDA has bagged one.

However, the fact that the UDF has not been able to emerge the single-largest party in many of the municipalities will play out in favour of the LDF. Eloor municipality is a case in point. Though the LDF has bagged only seven wards in the municipality, the front is set to come to power with the backing of the independent candidates who won nine seats. These candidates had fought the polls backed by the LDF.

However, the front lost around five wards where it had won in the past. Though the front will continue to be in power in Eloor, its tally this time is down by two from the 2020 figure of nine. But the LDF attributes it to the friends, families, and benefactors connection that has always been in play in local body polls.

Some other municipalities that could see a power play are Angamaly, Tripunithura, and Perumbavoor. It should be noted that the UDF has achieved a simple majority in Aluva, Kalamassery, Kothamangalam, Maradu, Muvattupuzha, Piravom, and Thrikkakara.

However, in Tripunithura, though the UDF bettered its tally from 8 in 2020 to 12 this time, it was outperformed by the NDA which improved its numbers from 15 in the last election to 21, leading the LDF by one seat. However, if the LDF has to come to power in the municipality, it will have to join hands with the UDF and keep the NDA in the opposition.