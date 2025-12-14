Kochi Corporation polls: Congress scripts landslide victory for UDF, leaves Left front stunned

KOCHI: This was not a comeback. It was a political sweep. By winning 46 of the 76 seats in the Kochi Corporation, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has delivered one of the biggest verdicts in the corporation in recent polls, reducing the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) to 20 seats, limiting the NDA to six, with four independents winning.

For the UDF leadership — especially Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and Ernakulam DCC president Muhammed Shiyas — the verdict is both vindication and relief. Just weeks ago, the Congress appeared uncertain, grappling with internal dissent, candidate-related disputes and the spectre of rebels. On Saturday, those anxieties were buried under a decisive mandate.

The scale of the win is striking because it came despite visible organisational stress. The UDF had trouble finalising candidates in several key divisions, including Ravipuram and Cherlayi, and faced rebellion from within — 14 rebel candidates in total. Two sitting councillors even crossed over to the BJP and contested against the party. Yet, the electorate delivered a verdict that suggests voters prioritised governance failures over factional noise.

That clarity began taking shape early in the campaign. At the candidate introduction event, Satheesan set a blunt target: Kochi must be the first major local body the UDF wins. A month-long, high-intensity campaign followed, tightly focused on civic issues and the performance — or lack of it — of the outgoing council.

For the LDF, the verdict borders on a shock. After five years in power, it was widely expected to secure around 35 seats. Instead, it suffered a sharp erosion, including the defeat of its mayoral candidate in a high-profile contest. The loss underlines a deeper problem: an inability to defend its record in the city.