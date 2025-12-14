Man deported from Ernakulam after invoking KAAPA

KOCHI: A repeated offender was deported from Ernakulam district on Saturday, after invoking the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA). The accused, Alex Antony, 28, of Nedumpara in Kothamangalam, was deported for six months.

The order was issued by Ernakulam Range DIG Satheesh Bino based on a report submitted by Rural District Police Chief M Hemalatha.

A source with the Ernakulam rural police said Alex was involved in several criminal cases in Kothamangalam, including attempt to murder, criminal trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, and offences against women.

The latest action followed his involvement in a case registered by the Kothamangalam police for attempting to murder a person who questioned him for assaulting organisers during an Onam celebration held at Punnakkad, last September.