Resurgent UDF does near sweep of Ernakulam panchayat divisions

KOCHI: In a near sweep, the local-body elections saw UDF hold its sway in the panchayat divisions of Ernakulam. The front won 66 of the 82 grama panchayats, 12 of 14 block panchayats, and retained the district panchayat. While LDF picked up seven grama panchayats and one block, NDA had to be content with a few grama panchayat wards.

The district panchayat, which has always remained a UDF stronghold, stayed true to form. Of the 28 seats, UDF secured 25, compared with 16 in the previous poll. LDF’s tally of seven shrunk to three as it picked up Cherai, Puthencruz, and Kadamakkudy. The T20 party, which had two wards -- Kolenchery and Vengola -- drew a blank. Puthencuz was the only sitting seat that UDF lost.

Out of the 14 block panchayats, LDF won just Vypin. UDF swept 12, while Vadavukode was tied with LDF and UDF both winning five seats and T20 bagging four. LDF was unable to win any wards in Angamaly, -- where UDF won all the seats -- Muvattupuzha and Vazhakulam blocks. T20 stood second in Vazhakulam. NDA failed to win in a single block panchayat seat in Ernakulam district.

UDF received a strong backing in grama panchayats as well. While the front increased its count from 46 in 2020 to 66, the number of councils controlled by the LDF shrank from 21 to eight. While five panchayats stood by independents, including T20, five returned a tie verdict.

UDF captured Chellanam, Chittattukara, Chottanikkara, Edathala, Kottapady, Kumbalam, Nellikuzhy, Palakkuzha, Thirumarady, Rayamangalam, Puthenvelikara, Udayamperoor and Vengoor from LDF. While T20 gave up the panchayats of Keezhmadu and Kunnathunadu to the UDF, it gained Thiruvaniyur panchayat from the LDF.