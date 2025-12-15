Three mayor probables, but Congress yet to decide

KOCHI: As the Congress-led UDF has reclaimed its bastion by securing a decisive majority in the Kochi corporation, the question remains: Who is the choice for the next mayor? With the mayoral post reserved for a woman this term, the Congress has at least three senior women leaders, AICC member Deepthi Mary Varghese, Mahila Congress state vice-president V K Minimol, and Shiny Mathew, as strong contenders for the post.

Deepthi, who is also the KPCC general secretary, won the election by defeating LDF-backed independent George Nanattu, in the stadium division. She represented the Karukappilly division in the outgoing council. Meanwhile, Deepthi said that the party leadership will decide on the mayoral candidates. “We have an organisational structure. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheeshan is in charge of the Kochi corporation. The party leadership, KPCC and AICC will decide on the mayor candidate through discussions considering the factors. The party will choose a strong leader,” she told TNIE.

Elected Palarivattom councillor Minimol defeated LDF candidate R Ratheesh, who was the councillor from Padivattom division. She had represented the Mamangalam and Palarivattom divisions earlier and served as the chairperson of the public works standing committee in the outgoing council and the health standing committee chairperson in the 2015 council. As the UDF secured a majority back in 2015, one name widely discussed as the mayoral candidate was Shiny Mathew.