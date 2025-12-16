‘Justice’ pledge marks assault survivor solidarity event

KOCHI: At 6pm on Monday, the Vanchi Square at High Court junction in Kochi witnessed a unique gathering. Over a hundred people from different walks of life came together to express, quite literally, a loud support to the actor abduction case survivor — in one voice, they raised the slogan ‘With Her’.

In the event organised by cultural activists, the participants pledged to stand for women’s security and justice in the state.

“We should see this as an opportunity to stand upholding the need for fair justice from the judicial system. Why has the court not headed the survivor’s plea that she is not confident of the judge? And why is the court not addressing the issue of conspiracy when they acknowledge it?” asked critic Sunil P Ilayidom.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said, “When law is for justice, it should be supported. When it is not, it should be broken.” Social activist Seethal Syam, Soni Komakkal, N A Sudheer, P M Arathi, Thennal, Hareesh Vasudhevan, Rathi Menon, and Aparna Sen, among others, spoke in support of the survivor, citing the injustice and unfairness in the judgement. The microphone finally reached advocate T B Mini, who served as the counsel for the survivor.

In an emotional note, she concluded the meet by saying that “judges are only interpreters of law, constituted by people’s parliament. It should be the responsibility of each of them to ensure social justice without fail”.

The event concluded by 7pm with the pledge on ‘continuing the fight for justice’.