Mohanlal to inaugurate Ernakulam Karayogam centenary fete

KOCHI: Actor Mohanlal will be inaugurating the centenary celebrations of Ernakulam Karayogam at TDM Hall in Kochi on Friday. Founded in 1925, the socio-cultural and charity organisation has played a key role in promoting harmony and implementing welfare programmes in Kochi, said Karayogam general secretary P Ramachandran.

The celebrations will commence with the hoisting of flag by president Alappatt Muraleedharan at 8.30 am on Friday. Mohanlal will inaugurate the celebrations, while Muraleedharan will preside over. Centenary celebration committee chairman Justice K S Radhakrishnan will deliver the introductory address.

Spiritual leaders Swami Chidanandapuri, Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, and Dr Yakob Mar Irenaios Metropolitan will deliver benedictory addresses.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Ernakulam District Collector G Priyanka, businessman P Mohamed Ali Galfar and philanthropist Punalur Somarajan will deliver felicitations. Ramachandran will welcome the gathering and Karayogam treasurer K T Mohanan will offer the vote of thanks.