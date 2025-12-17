CIAL wins national net zero energy rating recognition

KOCHI: Terminal (T1, T2 and T3) and Cargo Buildings (Import and Export) of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) have been awarded the prestigious IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Net Zero Energy (Operations Pre-Certified) Rating.

The recognition was conferred at the 23rd Green Building Congress, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

The IGBC Net Zero Energy (Operations Pre-Certified) given for buildings that use energy efficiently and rely on renewable sources was awarded to the airport for using significantly less power while depending on clean, renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact.

The certification involved a thorough evaluation of energy use, passenger comfort, advanced air-conditioning, smart lighting, and high-efficiency equipment, ensuring both sustainability and a comfortable experience for passengers and airport operations.

The award was received by S Suhas, managing director, CIAL, along with Manu G, airport director, in the presence of representatives from Green Think Certification Services green certification consultants, Deepa Ganesh and Shreeganesh V Nair.