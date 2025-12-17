First indigenously built Diving Support Craft commissioned into Indian Navy

KOCHI: The first indigenously designed and built Diving Support Craft (DSC) was commissioned into the Indian Navy at a ceremonial event in Kochi on Tuesday. It marked the vessel’s formal induction into active service, thus, strengthening the Navy’s underwater operations, salvage, and clearance capabilities.

DSC A20 is a modern catamaran-hull vessel, equipped with advanced diving systems and state-of-the-art underwater video monitoring, recording and tracking facilities. The craft is also fitted with a two-man recompression chamber, enabling safe and extended diving operations.

“The DSCs are a vital enabler of the Navy’s maritime capabilities in the underwater domain,” said Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

The 30m-long catamaran hull ships are “fitted with state-of-the-art diving equipment and will play a vital role for underwater repairs and inspections, harbour clearances and critical diving missions in coastal waters,” said Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition.

A20 is the first of five DSCs being built by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL), a Kolkata-based shipbuilder. The contract for it was signed with the Ministry of Defence in February 2021, and the first vessel was delivered to the Navy on September 16, 2025.

Designed and built in accordance with the naval rules and regulations of the Indian Register of Shipping, DSC A20 underwent extensive hydrodynamic analysis and model testing at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam.

Sameer highlighted that, “This is a fine example of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ – demonstrating the seamless collaboration between the Indian Navy, the indigenous shipbuilding industry, and national research organisations in delivering specialised technologically advanced vessels.”

DSC A20 will be based in Kochi and will operate under the Southern Naval Command. It will be commanded by Lt Cdr Hemant Singh Chauhan with assistance from Lt Cdr Roshan George. The remaining four vessels, expected to be commissioned in 2026, will also be based here.