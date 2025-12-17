New museum in Mattancherry takes over preservation of Kochi’s Jewish legacy

KOCHI: In a rare ceremony on Tuesday, several members of the Jewish community in Kochi — even those who had moved to distant shores — gathered in solemn prayer under the roof of the historic Paradesi Synagogue in Mattancherry.

The event marked the inauguration of a museum — a dedicated new building devoted to the preservation of the region’s Jewish legacy.

Basil Koder, the grandson of Samuel S Koder (who figured in the development of Cochin) and trustee of the synagogue, told TNIE, “We wanted a permanent home to showcase our history, our lives, and the bond we shared with Kochi. The synagogue has been doing its part these many years, but we deemed a dedicated space was essential.”

The impetus for the move came during a similar gathering of the Jewish community in 2018, during the 450th year of the synagogue, recalled M C Praveen, trustee of the synagogue. “However, Covid, and later the wars in West Asia, made it difficult to build on that,” he said.

“It was only a little over two years ago that construction began. Now, though not all of the community is here, we decided to do a soft launch and open it to the public,” he added.

The idea, as is the case with any museum, is indeed preservation. But the one that has mushroomed in Mattancherry does a little more. “It’s also a celebration. A tribute, if you will, to all that the Jewish community enabled in the region,” said Thaha Ibrahim, who took care of Sarah Cohen, one of the last few Paradesi Jews of Kochi, till her death in 2019.