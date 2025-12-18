Historical artefacts remain neglected on archaeology museum premises in Kochi

KOCHI: Artefacts recovered during the construction of the Water Metro terminal in Fort Kochi and relocated to the Bastion Bungalow premises in 2021 continue to lie neglected, with no comprehensive studies undertaken to ascertain their historical significance or adequate measures taken for their preservation.

When TNIE visited the premises on Wednesday, the artefacts were found buried under construction materials. Locals said the neglect has continued for weeks. “Eleven slabs of granite and one of laterite were retrieved from the work site adjacent to the Chinese fishing nets,” recalled K Harikumar, an officer with the Archaeology Department. “They were later moved to the Bungalow for safekeeping.”

Those stones, researchers and historians say, remain where they were shifted nearly four years ago. “Even after all that effort, they continue to lie neglected at the Bungalow,” said Raigon Stanley, director of the Grey Book Museum and Archives. The Archaeology Department maintains a wing on the top floor of the Bungalow. “Officials see these stones every day, yet no steps have been taken to preserve them,” Raigon said.

At the time of discovery, E Dinesan, director of the archaeology department, had expressed caution in declaring the historical significance of the artefacts, a stance he maintains even now. Dinesan said two studies were essential — one to determine the chemical composition of the slabs and another to analyse the structures they may have been part of.