Kochi armed robbery case: Police release seized cardamom

KOCHI: The cardamom consignment seized by the Maradu police in connection with the Kundannoor armed robbery case was released to the complainant, a steel trader from Kundannoor, on Tuesday.

The consignment was under surveillance at the station for more than two months. Packed in 10 sacks and weighing about 578 kg, the consignment was valued at around Rs 14 lakh.

It was taken into custody as material evidence in a case in which Rs 80 lakh was looted at gunpoint in Maradu.

The seized commodity was released on Tuesday, following court orders, said a source with Kochi city police. “The court permitted its release to prevent spoilage. The sacks were kept under continuous CCTV surveillance to ensure there was no tampering,” said the officer.