Kochi corporation: Suspense over mayor grows as group loyalties, community claims play out

KOCHI: With the UDF securing power in Kochi corporation, suspense continues over who will be the next mayor, as competing community demands and internal party loyalties pull the Congress leadership in different directions. High-level deliberations are under way amid pressure from the Latin Church, with representatives conveying to party leaders that a decade-long absence of community representation at the helm of the corporation needs correction.

The Church has informally suggested two names — Shiny Mathew of the Kochi diocese and V K Minimol of the Diocese of Verapoly. Both are experienced councillors with prior stints in key standing committees. Of the 46 UDF councillors, as many as 18 belong to the Latin community, strengthening the Church’s claim that it represents a decisive voting bloc in the city.

However, the choice is far from straightforward. Congress insiders say AICC member Deepthi Mary Varghese has emerged as a strong contender, enjoying the backing of senior leaders aligned with the party’s dominant group in the district.

Her long association with city politics and her organisational role as KPCC general secretary are being cited as major strengths.“There are differing views. While Church’s opinion is important, the party also has to balance experience, organisational considerations, and group equations,” said a Congress source, adding that leaders like Tripunithura MLA K Babu are understood to favour Deepthi. Minimol, meanwhile, is also said to have the support of a section of senior leaders in Ernakulam.

Sources said Congress general secretary K C Venugopal will have a major say in the final decision. The Church’s representatives held meetings with Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, even before the elections, urging them to consider a Latin Catholic for the mayoral post.