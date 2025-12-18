Kochi: Thoppumpady-Edakochi Water Metro by 2027; Mattancherry desilting in three months

KOCHI: Water Metro services connecting Thoppumpady and Edakochi are expected to become operational by 2027, while desilting works in Mattancherry will be undertaken within the next two to three months to address service disruptions caused by low tides, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) Chairman and Managing Director Loknath Behera has said.
Behera was speaking at a face-to-face programme organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Mattancherry on Wednesday.
Stressing that development must prioritise transport infrastructure, he said coastal regions with canals and backwaters should naturally give importance to water-based mobility. He added that studies and public participation were essential to shape services that meet people’s needs.
Referring to the frequent cancellation of Water Metro services due to low tide, Behera said desilting in Mattancherry would begin in the next two to three months. “Once desilting is completed, it will help ensure smoother and more reliable Water Metro operations,” he said, adding that more services would be introduced as part of the network’s expansion.
The KMRL chief said terminals at Thoppumpady and Edakochi are planned as part of the Water Metro project and are expected to be ready by 2027. He also underlined the need to restore Mattancherry’s historic commercial importance, noting that improved transport connectivity could help revive traditional trade and economic activity in the area.
ICCI president Raj Kumar Gupta highlighted the need for affordable and dependable services. “What we need is simple but crucial: a regular, reliable boat service that common people can actually afford. A service that doesn’t stop when the tide is high or low, and one that connects seamlessly with other Water Metro jetties nearby,” he said.
The proposed expansion and desilting works are expected to strengthen water-based connectivity in Kochi’s coastal belt and reduce dependence on road transport, Gupta said.
ICCI vice-president Chirag J Shah expressed gratitude to Behera for engaging with stakeholders and focusing on Mattancherry’s development, adding that such interactions help align infrastructure projects with local aspirations.