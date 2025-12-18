Kochi: Thoppumpady-Edakochi Water Metro by 2027; Mattancherry desilting in three months

KOCHI: Water Metro services connecting Thoppumpady and Edakochi are expected to become operational by 2027, while desilting works in Mattancherry will be undertaken within the next two to three months to address service disruptions caused by low tides, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) Chairman and Managing Director Loknath Behera has said.

Behera was speaking at a face-to-face programme organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Mattancherry on Wednesday.

Stressing that development must prioritise transport infrastructure, he said coastal regions with canals and backwaters should naturally give importance to water-based mobility. He added that studies and public participation were essential to shape services that meet people’s needs.

Referring to the frequent cancellation of Water Metro services due to low tide, Behera said desilting in Mattancherry would begin in the next two to three months. “Once desilting is completed, it will help ensure smoother and more reliable Water Metro operations,” he said, adding that more services would be introduced as part of the network’s expansion.