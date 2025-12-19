HC-ordered visuals show custodial torture of pregnant woman, spouse in Ernakulam police station

KOCHI: After a couple’s nearly one-and-a-half-year-long struggle for justice, visuals of the custodial torture by officers of Ernakulam Town police station on Shymol N J, who was then pregnant with her third child, and her husband Benjo surfaced on Thursday — buttressing their allegations. The two, who run a tourist home in the city, were allegedly assaulted inside the police station in connection with a case accusing them of obstructing official duties and aiding the escape of accused persons.

The footage, released following a High Court directive to produce the station’s CCTV visuals, shows Shymol being pushed and slapped by then inspector Prathap Chandran K G. “Despite being three months pregnant, I was subjected to severe physical assault by the police. The officer pushed and slapped me,” Shymol said.

In the wake of the incident and based on the report submitted by the Kochi city police commissioner, South Zone Inspector General S Syam Sundar suspended Prathap Chandran with immediate effect. Detailing the incident linked to the case registered against them, Shymol said it occurred on June 18, 2024, when Benjo recorded a video of two youths being taken into police custody in front of their tourist home.