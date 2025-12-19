Kolkata woman duped by man she met through dating app in Kochi

KOCHI: A 23-year-old woman from Kolkata has lodged a complaint with the Nedumbassery police, saying that a man she met through a dating app deceived her. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the person, a Kashmiri, who works at a private bank in Aluva, but the police have not yet located him.

As per the complaint, the woman moved to Kochi from Bengaluru after meeting him on the dating app in April. They lived together in an apartment in Aluva for a few months.

The woman alleges she kept her jewellery and money there. Later, the man said his family was not interested in their marriage and went to Kashmir in November, promising to persuade his parents and return in a week.

He sent the woman back to Kolkata. However, once she was home, he began to distance himself and eventually suggested ending the relationship due to his family’s disapproval.

“When she returned to Kochi, she couldn’t meet him and sought help from the police. The apartment was found locked, and upon opening it, the police discovered that the money and jewellery were missing,” said the police.