Laxity of Ernakulam district administration delays land acquisition for Sabari Rail

KOCHI: The Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari Railway project is going at a snail’s pace. Even though the Kottayam and Idukki district collectors have submitted the land acquisition proposals, the delay appears to be occurring on the part of the Ernakulam district collector. According to sources at the transport department, the collector has requested additional time to prepare and submit the detailed land acquisition proposal.

Jijo P, Secretary of the Sabari Railway Action Council Federation, told TNIE that they met with the under secretary of the transport department. “The under secretary told us that the department has been told to wait until the proposal from the Ernakulam district collector is received. He said that a week has been given to the collector,” said Jijo.

It has also been understood that a revised land acquisition notification for the project will be issued soon. All this is going to further delay the project that had been first cleared in 1998. In another development in the project, the state government has received a large number of petitions seeking the extension of the line to Vizhinjam Port.

“We have been told by the under secretary that the project file has been sent to the Kerala Rail Development Corporation (KRDCL), seeking its opinion on the petitions for the extension of the line to Vizhinjam Port,” said Jijo.