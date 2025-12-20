Rajini @ 75: ‘Thalaivar ka hukum’ rocks Kerala

Among filmlovers, Rajinikanth’s presence has always been monumental. A presence that shows up in gestures. A group of artists, who grew up watching the legendary superstar, is celebrating that grandness through a music video.

Written, sung and performed by Mumbai-based assistant director and actor Rachna Ravindra Shelar, the music video is conceived as a tribute to Rajinikanth and his journey from humble beginnings to superstardom. Shot across Fort Kochi’s auto stands, bus stops, and other public spaces, the video places the tribute within settings that echo the actor’s early life.

For Rachna, the admiration began in childhood. “As a child, I was attracted to his animation, the way he moves and occupies space,” she says. “As I grew up, I could appreciate other things.” What stayed with her was Rajinikanth’s childlike innocence — something she feels he has carried through decades of stardom. “Even at 75, that innocence is still there,” she adds.

The idea for the music video had been with her for over a year. Choosing Fort Kochi was deliberate. “Even though it’s overused, it still has a charm and vibrance,” she says. The familiarity of the place, along with its everyday rhythm, aligned with the story she wanted to tell.

The song moves across three languages — Marathi, Tamil and Hindi — and leans into humour and comic elements. Imitation, Rachna says, was never the intention. “I didn’t want to imitate him, because that’s been done so many times. Instead, the focus is on his legacy. We’re just trying to bring back his old memories.”