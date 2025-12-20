Rajini @ 75: ‘Thalaivar ka hukum’ rocks Kerala

Among filmlovers, Rajinikanth’s presence has always been monumental. A presence that shows up in gestures. A group of artists, who grew up watching the legendary superstar, is celebrating that grandness through a music video.
Written, sung and performed by Mumbai-based assistant director and actor Rachna Ravindra Shelar, the music video is conceived as a tribute to Rajinikanth and his journey from humble beginnings to superstardom. Shot across Fort Kochi’s auto stands, bus stops, and other public spaces, the video places the tribute within settings that echo the actor’s early life.
For Rachna, the admiration began in childhood. “As a child, I was attracted to his animation, the way he moves and occupies space,” she says. “As I grew up, I could appreciate other things.” What stayed with her was Rajinikanth’s childlike innocence — something she feels he has carried through decades of stardom. “Even at 75, that innocence is still there,” she adds.
The idea for the music video had been with her for over a year. Choosing Fort Kochi was deliberate. “Even though it’s overused, it still has a charm and vibrance,” she says. The familiarity of the place, along with its everyday rhythm, aligned with the story she wanted to tell.
The song moves across three languages — Marathi, Tamil and Hindi — and leans into humour and comic elements. Imitation, Rachna says, was never the intention. “I didn’t want to imitate him, because that’s been done so many times. Instead, the focus is on his legacy. We’re just trying to bring back his old memories.”
Handling the project came with challenges. Rachna managed the funding and production herself, a process that took time. “Coincidentally, the year everything came together happened to be the month he turned 75,” she says. Despite being advised against the project, with some calling it overdone and repetitive, she went ahead.
Her connection to Rajinikanth’s story is also personal. Coming from a humble family, she recalls being drawn first to his comedy and style, and later to his humility. Reflecting on his influence, she adds, “How often do we see superstars in whose name temples are built? For her, his life offers something more enduring. “It’s like a bible on how to handle success with humility and how to believe in yourself.”
Choreographer and dancer Gopika Bose says the choice of locations played a key role in shaping the video’s tone. “We’ve chosen places that common people can relate to,” she says. “It’s brought a lot of vibrance and colour to the video — even the props were chosen like that.”
Speaking enthusiastically about Rajinikanth’s influence, she points to his confidence and style. “Even though he’s not a trained dancer, that confidence turns simple steps into hook steps people can vibe to.” The video, she adds, brings together dancers from both dance clubs and acting clubs across Kochi, blending movement with performance.
What stood out during the shoot was the public’s response. “Random people would walk up to us, see the Rajini costumes and masks, and start dancing with us,” Gopika says. From a distance, they recognised his distinct style. “That uniqueness,” she adds, “is what we wanted to celebrate.”
Decades into his career, Rajinikanth’s image still moves people enough to step in, join the rhythm, and claim a small part of it as their own.