Vatican declares Monsignor Joseph Panjikaran Venerable

KOCHI: The Vatican has recognised the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Monsignor Joseph Panjikaran, the founder of the Congregation of the Medical Sisters of St Joseph at Kothamangalam, marking a step forward in his cause for sainthood. The decision was announced through the Promulgation of Decrees by the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

With this, Msgr Joseph C Panjikaran has now been formally declared Venerable, bringing the Church a step closer to acknowledging his life of faith, service, and self-giving love.

Msgr Joseph C Panjikaran was born on September 10, 1888, in the village of Uzhuva in Alappuzha as the second child of Chacko Panjikaran and Mariam Kanichattu. Joseph was called by his pet name Outhachan.

In May 1913, he joined the minor seminary at Ernakulam. He was then sent to the papal seminary at Kandy in Sri Lanka for his clerical studies and training. After completing theological studies, he was ordained a priest in the seminary at Kandy on December 21, 1918.

In the course of time, Joseph realised that the healing ministry is the best means of sharing the compassionate love of Christ. An inner call, which was totally evangelical and divinely inspired, compelled him to serve the poor, the sick and the least with the merciful love of Christ. Medical Sisters of Saint Joseph is the response to his inner call. He was declared a Servant of God on June 18, 2010.