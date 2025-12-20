Vexed in victory, Congress risks squandering its Kochi moment

KOCHI: Barely days after scripting a historic comeback in Kochi corporation, the Congress finds itself perilously close to frittering away the political goodwill earned through the landslide. The reason is neither missteps in opposition nor governance, but a prolonged and public indecision over naming the mayor — an uncertainty that has snowballed into an embarrassing spectacle of internal contradictions.

Despite securing a clear majority on its own, the party appears unsettled. Three women leaders have emerged as mayoral contenders, and instead of settling the matter swiftly, the Congress has allowed the process to drift into the public domain. The result: Speculation, lobbying, social media campaigns, besides open talk of caste and community arithmetic — precisely the kind of optics a party riding a mandate should avoid.

Adding to the pressure is the Latin Catholic Church, a decisive force in Kochi’s civic politics. With 26 councillors from the community in the 76-member council — 18 of them UDF members — the Church has made it clear that it expects one of its own to be elevated mayor. That demand has pushed leaders like V K Minimol and Shiny Mathew into the frame, even as the party insists the choice will not be dictated by religion.

It was in this context that Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who is also in charge of Kochi corporation, publicly clarified that the mayor would be chosen through the KPCC-AICC process, factoring in councillors’ views, and not caste or religious considerations. While principled on paper, the statement has only sharpened speculation that KPCC general secretary and AICC member Deepthi Mary Varghese is the frontrunner.

Deepthi’s case is strong on merit — as a two-term councillor from the Stadium division, with organisational seniority, and a visible record in the city. Yet, herein lies the Congress’ catch-22.