Indian Cultural Congress kicks off in Kochi

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday called for building a strong cultural resistance to protect the Constitution and democracy, warning that communal forces were making concerted attempts to undermine India’s secular fabric. He was inaugurating the first Indian Cultural Congress (ICC), organised by the department of culture, at the Rajendra Maidan in Kochi.

Describing the Cultural Congress as a new and necessary experience, the chief minister said while science and history conclaves were familiar, such a large-scale national congregation in the cultural sphere had not been held earlier. “However, the current Indian situation compels us to convene such a congress,” he said, adding that Kerala — with its long tradition of secularism and resistance to communalism — was a fitting venue for the initiative.

Pinarayi said forces that reject constitutional values were steadily gaining strength in the country and were actively working to destroy the secular foundations of Indian culture, which historically ensured peaceful coexistence among people following diverse ways of life. He pointed out that moves such as the Citizenship Amendment Act and the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal were part of deliberate efforts to weaken federalism and centralise power.