Kochi-Kottayam NH corridor: NHAI directed to study feasiblility

KOCHI: In a significant move towards modernising Kerala’s road infrastructure, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to evaluate a proposed National Highway corridor connecting Kottayam and Kochi, with a strategic link to the upcoming Angamaly-Kundannoor bypass.

The decision follows a draft report earlier submitted by Kottayam MP Adv K Francis George, highlighting the urgent need for a high-speed alternative to the heavily congested existing routes.

“The minister promised that the NHAI will conduct a feasibility study for the proposed corridor. To minimise environmental impact and social displacement, the proposal emphasises elevated corridors over agricultural zones (paddy fields) to protect natural water flow and farming. Gadkari told me that a direction to this effect has been handed over to the NHAI,” Francis told TNIE.

The draft proposal outlines a 60-km greenfield spur road designed to alleviate the massive traffic volume between Kottayam and Kochi, which currently exceeds 90,000 Passenger Car Units (PCUs) daily.

The starting point of the corridor is planned at Mulankuzha near Kottayam on NH 183. The route will pass through the tourism and agricultural hubs of Kumarakom and Vaikom. It will reach Tripunithura, where it is slated to connect with the Angamaly-Kundannoor bypass.

By linking directly to the Angamaly-Kundannoor bypass, the corridor will effectively provide a high-speed connection from central Travancore to the Cochin International Airport and the northern stretches of NH 544. Currently, the journey from Kottayam to Tripunithura via traditional routes takes approximately 2.5 hours during peak times. The new corridor is expected to slash this travel time to just one hour.