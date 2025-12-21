Polls over, but work on new KSRTC Ernakulam terminal yet to begin

KOCHI: The construction of the long-awaited new modern bus terminal of KSRTC at Karikkamuri, which boasts spacious bus bays and a series of passenger amenities, is yet to start as the promise of the authorities to complete the much-needed infrastructure project by the first half of next year now looks far-fetched.

During the visit of Finance Minister K N Balagopal to the proposed site back on August 30, 2025, the authorities promised to complete the design and start the construction activities in two months and finish the entire project in eight months — by April 2026.

However, the public works department (PWD) is yet to finalise the design.“So far, only architecture drawing has been completed. The work on the design is under progress. We are planning to complete the same in another two weeks, by this month end, and submit it to the finance department through the KSRTC,” a senior PWD official in charge of the project said.

The finance minister earlier pledged a significant fund, initially announcing Rs 12 crore and later raising the same to Rs 15 crore, for the construction. The key features of the proposed design include raising the construction site and adjacent roads above the High Flood Line (HFL) to permanently resolve the perennial issue of waterlogging, spacious bus bay and modern facilities for both the commuters and the KSRTC staff.