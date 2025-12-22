‘500-sq-ft’ pothole holds up rush hour traffic in Kochi; accidents on the rise

KOCHI: How big should a pothole get before it attracts the attention of authorities? What first emerged as a small crack on the Kathrikadavu-Thammanam stretch has since grown into a mini crater, eating up more than half of this nearly 20-metre-wide road. Even then, no official has taken any cognisance of it, local residents and commuters allege.

“This road, connecting National Highway 66 and MG Road (via Pullepady), is of huge significance. It helps peel a layer of traffic off the city’s other arterial roads. But this big pothole forces vehicles plying on this stretch to a crawl,” pointed out John Sabu, a commuter.

It isn’t a pothole anymore, he said. “It’s grown to around 500 sq ft now. We must call it by another name now. A crater, perhaps,” John said.

He said it has been over a year since the formation of the “crater”. Rincy Robin, who owns two businesses on the stretch, confirms it.

“The pothole has grown bigger and forces vehicles to a sudden stop. Many end up veering their vehicles dangerously towards the footpath in an effort to avoid the pothole,” Rincy said.

She added that her two textile businesses, which sit overlooking the pothole, have suffered considerably due to the parking issues wrought by the ‘crater’.

Mohammed Imitiyaz, staff of a local eatery, said they too face a similar dilemma. “But never mind our losses, so many accidents happen here because of this ‘crater’, especially among bikers. I’ve seen at least two or three accidents a week. In a few cases, the injuries sustained were major,” he said.