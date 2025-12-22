CIAL hands over Rs 79.82 crore gross dividend for ’24-’25 FY to Kerala govt

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has handed over a gross dividend of Rs 79.82 crore to the state government for the financial year 2024–25.

The cheque was presented to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Ministers and CIAL directors P Rajeeve and K Rajan. CIAL managing director S Suhas, and company secretary Saji K George were also present on the occasion.

The financial year 2024–25 marked a historic milestone for CIAL, recording the highest revenue and profit in the company’s history. CIAL achieved a total revenue of Rs 1,142 crore and a net profit of Rs 489.84 crore during the period.

The company’s annual general meeting, held on September 27, approved the Board of Directors’ decision to disburse a dividend payout of 50% to investors.