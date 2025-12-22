Kochi Corporation council assumes office; 44 new faces

KOCHI: The newly elected 76-member council of the Kochi corporation, including 44 first-time councillors, took oath on Sunday at a ceremony presided over by Ernakulam Collector G Priyanka. Of the newcomers, 26 are from the UDF, 15 from the LDF, and three from the NDA.

The collector administered the oath to the most senior councillor, Nirmala Teacher, who represents the Gandhi Nagar ward. Nirmala then administered the oath to the others. She later presided over the first council meeting held immediately after the swearing-in.

During the meeting, Kochi corporation secretary Shibu P S announced that the elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor will be held on December 26.

The 46 councillors of the UDF and one UDF-backed independent, V P Chandran, arrived at the new corporation office in a rally after paying floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Vanchi Square. The new council has 22 LDF councillors, six from the NDA, and one independent, Bastin Babu.

Bastin, elected from the Chullickal ward, is set to join the UDF. He contested as a rebel candidate after resigning from the Youth Congress.