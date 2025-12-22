NSG holds anti-hijack drill at Kochi airport

KOCHI: The 52 Special Action Group (SAG) of the National Security Guard (NSG) – India’s designated National Counter Hijack Force – has successfully conducted a comprehensive, real-time anti-hijack exercise at Cochin International Airport.

The multi-agency exercise that commenced on Friday, culminated in a high-intensity live night operation on Saturday. During the final phase, 52 SAG commandos executed precision counter-hijack drills on an actual aircraft under realistic night-time conditions.

The exercise was designed to validate operational readiness, response timelines, coordination mechanisms, and command-and-control structures during a hostile aviation security scenario.

The simulated situation involved a hijacked aircraft landing at the airport, triggering the immediate activation of the Aerodrome Emergency Management Committee (AEMC).

The drill comprehensively tested end-to-end emergency response protocols, including strategic decision-making, inter-agency coordination, negotiation procedures, medical preparedness, crisis communication systems, and passenger safety measures, with minimal to nil collateral damage as the highest priority.