Despair to doorstep: Rebuilding a shattered dream — brick by brick

KOCHI: Padmanabhan T N still remembers when he booked his apartment in Kochi. It was 2014, and like thousands of non-resident Indians (NRIs), he dreamed of eventually settling down back home. Working in Dubai and Muscat at the time, he invested a big chunk of his life savings in an apartment at Riva, a project of Nucleus Premium Properties Pvt Ltd in Edappally.

What followed was an 11-year ordeal marked by uncertainty, courtroom battles, and the constant fear that the money — and the dream — was lost forever. “We thought we would be left with nothing,” Padmanabhan says. “At one stage, liquidation looked inevitable. If that had happened, the investors would have got nothing at all.”

Padmanabhan was among the more than 200 home allottees across Kochi, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram who were left stranded after Nucleus failed to deliver apartments and villas between 2016 and 2017. Many buyers had already paid 60-100% of the agreed price. Years passed, sites remained incomplete, and hope faded.

A turning point came when a group of allottees approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. In November 2021, the tribunal ordered the initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), appointing Dileep K P as resolution professional.

“The idea of the IBC is revival, not punishment,” Dileep explains. “Investors had already paid a substantial amount. Under the court-approved resolution plan, the new developer can charge them only the remaining construction cost. This is clearly mandated.”

After multiple bids, homebuyers chose a resolution plan submitted by Sajikumar K P of Buildwell, a firm with experience in reviving stalled housing projects.