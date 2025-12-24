‘Big Tree Fest’ adds glow to Fort Kochi's year-end verve

Time slows down in Fort Kochi every December. There is always something special about the Christmas - New Year season in this nook of the world.
It’s not just about the old-world charm and colonial hangover the place is known for. The ‘special’ vibe comes from the community’s warmth and camaraderie. And at the centre of this stands a 400-year-old rain tree at Veli Ground.
Gathering around this tree during festivities has been an age-old tradition. Over time, however, this tradition has evolved into what’s called the ‘Big Tree Festival’. A celebration rooted in memories of the neighbourhood.
Held annually from December 23 to January 1, the festival has grown into one of Fort Kochi’s most anticipated year end events, drawing thousands of people. Its beginnings, however, were modest. As they say, Christmas in Fort Kochi is not assembled overnight.
In 1999, a group of teenagers who spent most evenings playing cricket at the ground wondered why their neighbourhood did not have a communal Christmas tree. That casual chit-chat after a match spurred the idea of a community-led celebration.
Those teenagers united by sports evolved into a collective identity when three local clubs — Sparks, Eagles and Sharjah — came together to form SES Kochi, which was later renamed Knights United. For the past 25 years, the group has been organising the Big Tree Festival.
Members of the group say they view the tree as a local matriarch. “We protect and care for the tree throughout the year,” says Swaraj T R, secretary of Knights United. “Several other trees in the area have fallen due to neglect. But this one remains firmly rooted.”
The initial concept of the tree fest was to have a homely gathering of residents, says Sanoj P S, president of Knights United. “People would get together and share their food and joy of Christmas until the New Year,” he recalls.
“The scene, however, changed with social media. Now domestic and foreign tourists throng the tree festival.”
As part of this year’s celebration, the tree is now adorned with claybells, ball string lights, about 1,800 LED strips, and a 40kg neon star.
The festival experience extends beyond the tree. A 350m stretch of road leading to the Veli Ground is lined with arches, stars and festive hangings, turning the approach itself into part of the celebration.
“We must thank Nixon Jose Antony — a brother to the group — whose encouragement during the early years helped us sustain the effort. He is now a police officer, but continues to guide in spirit,” says Sanoj.
The festival has no business motives, he adds. “Members of Knights United — including daily wagers — do the decorations by taking leave from their jobs. We don’t have any big title sponsors or funders. It’s a typical middle-class festival for middle-class people.”
The ‘lights on’ ceremony will be held on Christmas day, with actor Soubin Shahir, and local socio-political figures expected to be in attendance.
Cultural programmes will be held on a daily basis, culminating in New Year celebrations on January 1.
The organisers urge visitors to park vehicles at least 100m away from the venue to avoid congestion in the neighbourhood.