‘Big Tree Fest’ adds glow to Fort Kochi's year-end verve

Time slows down in Fort Kochi every December. There is always something special about the Christmas - New Year season in this nook of the world.

It’s not just about the old-world charm and colonial hangover the place is known for. The ‘special’ vibe comes from the community’s warmth and camaraderie. And at the centre of this stands a 400-year-old rain tree at Veli Ground.

Gathering around this tree during festivities has been an age-old tradition. Over time, however, this tradition has evolved into what’s called the ‘Big Tree Festival’. A celebration rooted in memories of the neighbourhood.

Held annually from December 23 to January 1, the festival has grown into one of Fort Kochi’s most anticipated year end events, drawing thousands of people. Its beginnings, however, were modest. As they say, Christmas in Fort Kochi is not assembled overnight.

In 1999, a group of teenagers who spent most evenings playing cricket at the ground wondered why their neighbourhood did not have a communal Christmas tree. That casual chit-chat after a match spurred the idea of a community-led celebration.

