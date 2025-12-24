Maharaja’s to host State Central School Sports Meet

KOCHI: The 5th State Central School Sports Meet, organised for students of CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and Navodaya Vidyalaya schools in the state, will be held on December 29 and 30 at the Maharaja’s College Stadium, Ernakulam.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman will inaugurate the meet on December 29 at 3.30pm. Industries Minister P Rajeeve will be the chief guest.

The winners of the various trial meets organised in 14 districts will be competing at the state level. The event will see 1,800 students competing in 66 events.

The competitions will be organised in the Under-19, Under-17 and Under-14 categories. The winners will be awarded certificates by the State Sports Council.