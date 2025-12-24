Mar Thattil condemns attacks against Christians, intolerance to celebrations

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil expressed his concerns over the increasing attacks, threats and disruptive activities targeting Christians and Christmas celebrations in many parts of the country. According to him, these attacks and acts of intolerance carried out by some extremist religious and communal organisations are a challenge to India’s pluralistic culture and secular spirit.

“Disrupting Christmas celebrations that share the message of peace and love, denying freedom of worship and threatening innocent believers are not befitting a democratic country. The Constitution of India guarantees freedom of religion and the right to practice one’s faith to all citizens,” said Mar Thattil. He demanded strong action against those who spread violence and incite intolerance in the name of religion.

“We also remind you that it is the duty of the state to strictly control all religious and extremist tendencies that take the law into their own hands. All citizens must be protected by the Constitution. An environment needs to be created where they can live without fear. Everyone has the equal right to peacefully celebrate religious festivals, regardless of whether they are minority or majority. This is the time for the country to stand together and resist attempts to create division in the name of religion,” he said.