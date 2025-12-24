Minimol, Shiny Mathew to share mayor term

KOCHI: The Congress has named V K Minimol and Shiny Mathew as the new ‘mayors’ in Kochi under a term-sharing arrangement, ending days of suspense after the party’s decisive victory in the local body elections.

While the compromise formula is aimed at balancing factional and community equations within the party, it has triggered open dissent from KPCC general secretary and AICC member Deepthi Mary Varghese, exposing internal fault lines even at a moment of political triumph.

Under the arrangement, Minimol, the state vice-president of the Mahila Congress, and Shiny, a councillor from the Fort Kochi division, will serve as mayor for two-and-a-half years each.

The deputy mayor’s post will also be shared between Deepak Joy and K V Krishnakumar — both Hindus, as the two mayoral contenders are Christians — a move widely seen as the Congress leadership’s attempt to maintain caste and community balance in a city with complex social arithmetic.

Three names were in contention for the mayor’s post — Deepthi, Minimol, and Shiny. As a KPCC general secretary and permanent member of the AICC, Deepthi was initially perceived as the frontrunner and was projected as the mayoral face in the days following the election results.

However, party sources said an internal opinion survey among Congress councillors altered the trajectory. According to these sources, Shiny secured the support of 22 out of the 42 Congress councillors in Kochi corporation, while Minimol received the backing of 17 councillors, along with the support of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. Deepthi, who is considered close to Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, reportedly garnered limited support in the survey. Shiny is associated with the party’s ‘A’ group, while Minimol belongs to the group led by Satheesan, making the term-sharing formula a carefully calibrated political compromise.