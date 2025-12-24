Sahrudaya marks 60 years of compassion

‘Sahrudaya’, or compassion, is a word with profound resonance. It often goes beyond acts of charity such as donating money, food or clothing, to mean enabling the underprivileged to reclaim dignity and build sustainable lives.

For six decades, Welfare Services - Ernakulam, known better as Sahrudaya, has embodied this deeper meaning of compassion through its work. Registered in 1965, Sahrudaya is the social service wing of the Ernakulam–Angamaly Archeparchy.

It was conceived in 1958, when Cardinal Mar Joseph Parekkattil was the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archeparchy. “In those times, it was a common sight to see leprosy patients begging on the streets of Kochi. It is said that these leprosy patients used to come to see the bishop,” said Fr Jose Koluthuvellil, director of Sahrudaya.

“He helped them in any way he could. He took care of them and used to send them to the leprosy hospital at Cherthala for treatment. He even used to buy shoes for them.”

Over the years, Sahrudaya has worked across multiple areas to uplift the underprivileged. “It can be said that Sahrudaya had been moving before time. In 1970, for instance, 40 houses were built in Thrikkakara for the homeless. That project served as a model for the Kerala government’s Laksham Veedu project,” says Fr Koluthuvellil.

Sahrudaya has so far provided homes to around 50,000 families and housing renovation assistance to many more. Thousands of families have also been helped in constructing toilets and drinking water wells.

“Currently, 42 families reside in the Karunya Villa housing complex in Kizhakkambalam. A similar project is being undertaken as part of the 60th anniversary of the organisation — 60 houses are being built.”

Sahrudaya has also led popular movements in the social, economic, cultural and environmental spheres. Though the Archeparchy spans the districts of Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Thrissur, the reach of Sahrudaya’s projects goes far beyond these four districts.

“Everyone is very much acquainted with Kudumbashree. But do you know that the idea is a page taken out from Sahrudaya’s initiative called the Community Development Project?” asks Fr Koluthuvellil.

“The concept of forming a group of 10 families in a neighbourhood was initiated in 1987. This later evolved into groups called ‘ayalkoottam’. Over 7,000 self-help groups have been formed so far.”