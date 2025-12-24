Uniform Mass: Parishioners intensify protest at St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica

KOCHI: The protest by parishioners supporting Uniform Holy Mass at the Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, which has been on for the past 14 days, became more intense after the archdiocesan curia began work on a temporary church in the Basilica courtyard in violation of court orders.

The parishioners alleged that the temporary structure is being constructed to conduct Christmas services and the ordination of deacons. “Three large trucks arrived at the Basilica on Monday with construction materials, carpets, and chairs.

When construction began in the morning, representatives of the pro-church organisation asked the workers to stop the work as the court order was in effect. However, work continued as per the curia’s instructions. By evening, the protest grew stronger even though the police were called in,” said Mathai Muthirenti, a parishioner.

They alleged that the archdiocesan procurator, Fr Thomas Vaikathuparamban, was the one enforcing the construction work.

“But the police did not give in. Yesterday (Monday) afternoon, more than 50 police officers led by the ACP, besides the RDO, arrived and held discussions with the archdiocesan administration and the protesters. The discussion ended with the believers saying that a decision would be announced in the evening.

The leaders of the protest group have stated in writing to the police that no programme will be allowed at the Basilica in violation of the court order and that the police and revenue department officials will be held responsible for all problems arising from the use of force,” said Joy George, trustee of the Basilica.