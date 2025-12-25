Acting on Rs 30-crore arrears, KSEB pulls plug on HMT Kalamassery

KOCHI: The functioning of public sector engineering conglomerate HMT in Kalamassery was disrupted for more than 24 hours as the KSEB disconnected power supply to the unit on Tuesday evening.

According to the management, the production was completely disrupted and the power supply to around 70 staff quarters on the premises was also snapped.

The issue was solved following the intervention of Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Wednesday evening. “The HMT management has agreed to transfer the required land to KSEB and we have issued an order to restore power connection immediately,” the minister told TNIE.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who held talks with the electricity minister, said a committee of top officials from the KSEB and the HMT will work out a solution to settle the pending dues and sale of land to KSEB. He said the HMT has pending dues to the tune of Rs 30.20 crore, which include Rs 1.4 crore power charges. The management of KSEB and HMT had earlier agreed to sell five acres of land to the KSEB. An agreement has been reached to settle the issue and restore power connection, the minister said.

The KSEB had issued a notice to the HMT on December 8 demanding to settle the pending arrears immediately or transfer five acres of land to avoid disconnection.

As per the notice, the HMT has defaulted payment of Rs 30.20 crore of which the principal amount is Rs 9.75 crore and the interest component is Rs 20.45 crore. The HMT authorities said the arrears date back to 2008 and the KSEB has been demanding to transfer five acres of land. The issue could not be solved as the HMT management did not approve transfer of land.