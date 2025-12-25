An important message Sreenivasan leaves behind

KOCHI: The painful news of Sreenivasan passing away brought to my mind memories of an encounter I had with the legendary artist. It was, ironically, during an anti-tobacco campaign back in 2009.

I remember prodding him several times to pose for a photograph in support of the campaign. But he was hesitant. Because, as many of you might know, he himself was a heavy smoker.

Ultimately, I prevailed upon him to join the campaign, and he reluctantly posed for a photograph. I told him that films needed to be regarded as an instrument of public enlightenment and edification. They should break down prejudices, create new people, a new society, and aid in kicking out pernicious habits and social evils. They should preserve and promote healing and healthy practices that we need.

I also remember telling him the case of Hollywood legend Gregory Peck, who was a stickler for principles and preferred roles that promoted human values. He produced an anti-war film, urged gun control, and refused to patronise violent films.

His role as a small town lawyer (Atticus Finch) in ‘To kill a Mocking Bird’ (1962) made many of his fans turn to the legal profession. Atticus becomes the community’s conscience keeper even as he rams himself against its feudal, racial prejudices. There was once a story about a woman who had searched for a husband with the qualities epitomised in the character. Such can be the influence of a film.

Sreenivasan too leaves behind a commendable body of work laden with social messages, some hidden amidst rib-ticklers. He made the audience think and rethink through his work.

In his passing, too, Sreenivasan has left behind a valuable message — against smoking. He had openly spoken out about his addiction, and how it ruined his health and caused him much anguish. His message is a warning society must heed to.

The writer is an eminent jurist, widely known for his 1999 order banning smoking in public spaces during his tenure as a Kerala High Court judge