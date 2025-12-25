Kochi’s ‘OT’, a mysterious, zingy mix of nostalgia, Christmas spirit

KOCHI: A dash of history, a hint of zing, and a secret code that adds extra zest. OT, short for “Other Things”, the affectionate moniker for the humble ginger wine carries all the intrigue of a colonial-era handout. Passed down like a whispered family legend, it is a sip of nostalgia that keeps old ways alive in every bubbling batch.

Come Christmas, Anglo-Indian homes in Fort Kochi still dust off this relic of the Prohibition era. OT makes its quiet appearance after lavish festive meals. Essentially a non-fermented drink—closer to a spiced juice than wine—it is traditionally served as a digestive.

The drink once served a more tactical purpose, according to writer, illustrator and cultural chronicler Bony Thomas, a founding member of the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

“During Prohibition, innovative individuals used ginger wine—strong in aroma and flavour—to disguise or cover up illicit arrack. OT is Malayalam slang translated into English, it simply means ‘other things’,” Bony explains. The code was subtle, effective and widely understood within the community, he adds.

Musician Sunno Bracken, 81, recalls Christmases when preparations began as early as November. “The feast would be heavy, and ginger wine was the perfect antidote,” he says. Meals were elaborate: green-head duck roast, pork vindaloo among other delicacies. “Digestion was the main aspect. With chicken, pork and other meats, you needed something to settle the stomach,” he says.

The recipe for ginger wine gained wider currency through “The East Indian Cookery Book”, though households adapted it freely.