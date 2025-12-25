When a U-turn became a roadblock at Palarivattom

KOCHI: Two hundred metres past the Palarivattom Circle to the southern side, two roads — one from Kakkanad and the other from Edappally — converge and continue so for nearly four kilometres into the heart of the city.

One of Kochi’s few arterial roads, the two-lane stretch was adequate until the late 2000s. However, with the number of vehicles plying on city roads exploding ever since, the road has been struggling to carry traffic. More profoundly so after a spate of construction work in the area.

But the villain here, far from common assumptions, is an unscientific U-turn placed right at the convergence point of the two roads, local residents and commuters pointed out.

“Four lanes become two here, creating a bottleneck. If that isn’t bad enough, traffic patterns make it worse,” said Abi Cherian, whose Welcome Department Store has overlooked the junction for nearly five decades. “Slow-moving vehicles from the Kakkanad side keep to the left, while faster vehicles and those trying to take the U-turn trespass into the right lane, blocking traffic coming from the other stretch,” he explained.

A similar pattern plays out for vehicles from Edappally, he said. And many veer away to avoid the queue for the U-turn, disrupting traffic on the left lane as well.

“This criss-crossing has been happening for years. Snarl-ups are now the norm, not the exception,” Abi added.