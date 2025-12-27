BJP wrests power in Tripunithura as CPM, Congress refuse to form pact

KOCHI: Despite its failure to secure a simple majority, the BJP managed to wrest power for the first time in Tripunithura municipality as the CPM and the Congress ruled out chances of forming an alliance. P L Babu, elected to the council for a second consecutive term from Valiyathara, assumed office as the Tripunithura municipal chairperson while Radhika Varma, representing Ambalam ward for a third consecutive term, was elected vice-chairperson.

In the 53-member municipal council, the BJP has 21 representatives while the LDF has 20 and the UDF 12. The election of the chairperson was conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the BJP candidate polled 21 votes while LDF candidate K T Akhildas got 20 votes and UDF candidate C A Shaji got 12 votes. As none of the candidates secured the 27 votes needed for a simple majority, a second round of polling was held. Again, Babu polled 21 votes and Shaji 12.

But the number of votes polled by Akhildas fell to 18 as the votes of two councillors — Bindu Shailendran and O K Hariharan — were found invalid. “Our aim is to develop Tripunithura as a heritage town by ensuring the protection of the Hill Palace, Kovilakam, Kalikotta Palace, and Manimalika. But the first preference will be to find a permanent solution to traffic snarl-ups and the waterlogging in and around the Poornathrayeesa temple.

We will ask all councillors to provide a list of blocked and damaged drains in the town, which will be reconstructed. The other focus areas are widening of Vaikom Road and development of the bus terminal,” Babu told TNIE.

With no majority, it will be tough for the BJP to get important decisions approved by the council.