Holiday rush: Kochi Metro and water metro services extended

KOCHI: In view of the year-end holiday rush, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) and Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) have announced service extensions.

Metro rail

From December 26 to January 3, 2026, metro services from Edappally to Aluva and Tripunithura will operate until 11 pm, an extension of roughly one hour. Before the service extensions came into effect, metro rail services operated until 10.30 pm. “On New Year’s Eve (December 31), metro trains on the Aluva–Tripunithura corridor will run every 20 minutes until 1.30 am,” an official said.

The last trains from Aluva and Tripunithura terminals will depart at 1.30 am, while the final service from Edappally station will be available until 2 am. “The extension of services has been arranged to manage the festive rush and facilitate safe travel after New Year celebrations,” the official added.

Water metro

Water metro services will be extended only on the night of December 31, with late-night operations on the High Court–Mattancherry and High Court–Vypeen routes from 12 am to 4 am on January 1, 2026.

At present, services on these routes conclude by around 8pm. “On New Year’s Eve, to facilitate the safe return of tourists after the festivities, water metro services will be run from midnight till 4 am (January 1, 2026) on the High Court–Mattancherry and High Court–Vypeen routes,” the official said.

Service extensions

Metro rail | Dec 26 to Jan 3, 2026

Edappally–Aluva & Edappally–Tripunithura services extended till 11 pm

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31):

Aluva–Tripunithura corridor every 20 minutes till 1.30 am

Last services on Dec 31:

Aluva & Tripunithura terminals: 1.30 am

Edappally station: 2 am

Water metro

New Year’s Eve night only:

High Court–Mattancherry & High Court–Vypeen routes: Services extended from 12 am to 4 am (Jan 1, 2026)