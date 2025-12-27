‘No plan to cancel already announced projects’

KOCHI: Four-time councillor and state vice-president of the Mahila Congress, V K Minimol has taken charge as the 20th mayor of Kochi. A leader with experience in administrative roles, Minimol speaks to TNIE about her vision and plans for Kochi’s development.

What are your priority projects for Kochi?

Though we have brought in initiatives and projects to address several issues in the city, many remain unresolved. The drainage master plan, waterlogging mitigation, mosquito eradication, waste management initiatives, ABC project for stray dog management, city mobility plan to resolve traffic congestion, and other key initiatives will be given priority. Development won’t be complete without welfare projects. We will also focus on Life Mission projects and initiatives. We will put forward comprehensive and scientific plans that will accelerate the growth of our city, the economic capital of Kerala, while addressing challenges such as climate change.

The previous council launched several initiatives, but many are still in the planning stage. What are your plans for the existing projects?

I will check the files and see what needs to be done to expedite the work. I have already met the heads of different departments and reviewed the status of major ongoing projects. We have decided to go ahead with the projects launched in the previous council. Also, we will take the initiative to complete the projects. Our priority is to start the work at the earliest. We don’t have any plan to cancel already announced projects.