Kochi’s water transport buffeted by large waves of holidaymakers

KOCHI: With year-end festivities gathering pace, those enthusiastically seeking a good time have started to descend on the city in force. For this horde, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and the Cochin Carnival are but added attractions. And the visitors are finding water transport the most convenient option to get to Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, where most of the celebrations are.

Two services cater to this need: Passenger ferries run by the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) and those operated by the Kochi Water Metro. Of late, however, both have come under pressure, in the wake of a higher-than-anticipated crowds this holiday season. With long queues forming, people are being forced to wait for close to an hour to board a boat — longer during peak hours.

Nowhere was this more apparent than at the High Court water metro terminal, where, for most of Saturday, a long queue was seen extending well past the metro building and onto its premises.

“There were nearly 400 people in queue even at 10.30am,” said former journalist Ramesh Menon, recounting the experience of his daughter. “She had to wait out three services to finally board.”

Elsewhere, at the SWTD terminal, the situation was no different. “This big a crowd at this time of day is unusual. I’ve been waiting for close to 30 minutes now,” said Noushad M, a regular commuter. The chaos comes despite both SWTD and KWML ramping up their services, with more boats deployed and increased frequency.