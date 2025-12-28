UDF wins Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat with Twenty20 support

KOCHI: In some panchayats and a block panchayat across Ernakulam district, where no clear majority emerged or ended in ties, administrations were formed through political consensus, the support of independent members, and, in certain cases, by a draw of lots that swung fortunes between parties.
In a surprise political move, the UDF wrested control of Vadavucode–Puthencruz panchayat with the support of Twenty20—often considered to be ‘vote-splitters’ of the UDF— in a strategic move to keep the LDF out of power. As a result, the LDF failed to secure control in any of the eight panchayats within the Kunnathunad assembly constituency.
UDF-Twenty20 pact
In the 17 wards of Vadavucode–Puthencruz panchayat, the LDF won eight seats, the UDF seven, and the Twenty20 two.
While the LDF would have formed the administration had the contest been straightforward, Twenty20 extended support to the UDF, leading to the election of UDF nominee Reji Thomas as the panchayat president.
“We too came to know of the UDF–Twenty20 understanding through the media, and no one is in a position to comment on the development now. Party supremo Sabu M Jacob is abroad and will take an appropriate stand on the issue in due course,” said a top source with Twenty20.
Draw of lots decides fortunes
The Twenty20 gained power in Poothrikka grama panchayat through a draw of lots, with both UDF and Twenty20 having secured seven seats each.
In the election to the president’s post, fortune favoured Twenty20 and Pooja Jomon was elected president, defeating UDF candidate Shaija Reji. However, the vice-president’s post went to the UDF, with John Joseph defeating Shanty Shibu.
A similar situation unfolded in Vadavucode block panchayat, where the LDF’s Amrutha Sanoop emerged victorious in the draw of lots, defeating Congress candidate Savitha Abdul Rahman. However, the vice-president’s post went to the UDF, with Biju K George defeating LDF’s C M Joy.
In Pothanicad gram panchayat, the LDF assumed power through a draw of lots after both sides were evenly placed.