UDF wins Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat with Twenty20 support

KOCHI: In some panchayats and a block panchayat across Ernakulam district, where no clear majority emerged or ended in ties, administrations were formed through political consensus, the support of independent members, and, in certain cases, by a draw of lots that swung fortunes between parties.

In a surprise political move, the UDF wrested control of Vadavucode–Puthencruz panchayat with the support of Twenty20—often considered to be ‘vote-splitters’ of the UDF— in a strategic move to keep the LDF out of power. As a result, the LDF failed to secure control in any of the eight panchayats within the Kunnathunad assembly constituency.

UDF-Twenty20 pact

In the 17 wards of Vadavucode–Puthencruz panchayat, the LDF won eight seats, the UDF seven, and the Twenty20 two.

While the LDF would have formed the administration had the contest been straightforward, Twenty20 extended support to the UDF, leading to the election of UDF nominee Reji Thomas as the panchayat president.

“We too came to know of the UDF–Twenty20 understanding through the media, and no one is in a position to comment on the development now. Party supremo Sabu M Jacob is abroad and will take an appropriate stand on the issue in due course,” said a top source with Twenty20.