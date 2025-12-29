Fort Kochi gears up for New Year; crowd safety remains a concern

KOCHI: The biggest New Year cultural festival in the city, the Cochin Carnival, is all set to add zest to the celebrations welcoming 2026, with preparations entering the final lap. Setting the stage for a grand finish, the traditional round of festivities are under way and the pappanji — the giant effigy that will be torched on the stroke of New Year — is ready in Fort Kochi.

One major concern that local residents have highlighted is the risk of crowd management and the dangers lurking if the events on New Year’s Eve are not planned properly.

“There’s a huge rush in Fort Kochi this year because of a lack of public Christmas and New Year programmes around us. Since this is a constricted space of three kilometres, crowd mobility has already become difficult. We expect the police to enforce again the security measures they implemented the past two years to prevent untoward incidents,” said P J Josie, programme treasurer of the Cochin Carnival Committee.

The unexpected crowd surge on December 25 had stirred safety debates over the organisation of programmes involving massive gatherings in the region. After witnessing the lighting of a huge Christmas tree at the Veli Ground, people reported health issues with many facing breathing difficulty as they were moving out of the ground.