Kochi growing as Kerala’s culture hub

KOCHI: Kochi is gaining attention, not only as the gateway to breathtakingly scenic and prosperous Kerala, but also as the state’s cultural melting pot. This becomes evident through reports published by Lonely Planet and various other international travel magazines, as well as tour agencies. According to Lonely Planet, which ranked the city seventh among its Top 10 cities to visit, Kochi is a vibrant potpourri of art, culture, food, carnivals and festivals.

Then there is the Booking.com’s Travel Predictions 2026 report that has ranked Kochi among the top 10 destinations worldwide, making it the only Indian city to break into the list. It joins names like Bilbao, Manaus and Philadelphia, and reflects a growing global appetite for less-overdone places rich in culture, history and natural beauty. It is true, says Riyas Komu, artist and curator.

“Thrissur remains a Mofussil town that claims the cultural capital status because it hosts the state-run akademies. Cultural production is key to any place. Publishing is now decentralised across the state, while cinema and TV are mostly in Kochi.

Also, modern music production in Malayalam is Kochi centric. Art is a fully Kochi-centric phenomenon, and it is where a large amount of art production is happening in post-independent India. So, in terms of cultural production, Kochi is indeed a cultural hub. Biennale, Uru, Aazhi Archives, Kashi, Muziris Contemperory, etc, have turned it into a site of ideas and art production,” he says.