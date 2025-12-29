Man stabs partner inside Muttom metro station in Kochi over suspected infidelity

KOCHI: A 32-year-old woman was stabbed by her partner in front of the ticket counter at Kochi Metro’s Muttom station after he suspected her of infidelity.

The accused was identified as Mahesh, 39, a native of Koonamthai in Kalamassery. After the victim filed a complaint, the accused, a headload worker, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, said Rajesh S, the station house officer of Kochi Metro police station.

The incident occurred around 6.30pm on Saturday. The accused reached the victim’s workplace — a private firm where she works as an accountant — created a ruckus and verbally abused her. Following the intervention of employees, he left the premises but continued to create a scene at a nearby bus stop.

Fearing for her safety, the woman chose to travel by metro rail, but Mahesh pursued her and attacked her, inflicting knife injuries to her left arm and right palm. He intended to murder her, the officer said. “Mahesh attempted to stab the victim in the chest with a 22cm-long kitchen knife.

However, she evaded the attempt, and the weapon injured her left abdomen. The injury could have been fatal. She was rushed to the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital, and her condition is stable,” Rajesh added.