Migrant worker rescued after falling into Thuruthy canal in Fort Kochi

KOCHI: A migrant worker suffering from mental health issues, who fell into the Thuruthy canal at Fort Kochi, was rescued by the Fort Kochi police on Sunday. The identity of the person has not yet been established, and verification is in progress, said a source with the Fort Kochi police.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am, when police received information that a person had fallen into the canal at Thuruthy. A police team rushed to the spot and found no local residents present. The man was found standing in the sewage canal, immersed up to his neck in contaminated water and shivering due to the cold.

Fearing serious health risks due to prolonged exposure and intake of polluted water, police personnel immediately entered the canal and pulled him out to safety, said an officer.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel later arrived at the scene, and the injured man was shifted to a nearby taluk hospital.

As he is suspected to have fractured his leg, he was subsequently referred to the Ernakulam General Hospital for further treatment, the officer added.