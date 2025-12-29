New Kochi Corporation council plans to release white paper on finances

KOCHI: Aiming to ensure transparency and make governance well-ordered, the UDF-led Kochi corporation council is set to release a white paper on its finances. The move comes at a time of growing uncertainty over fund utilisation and pending state government allocations. “We are planning to bring out a white paper and have called a meeting of the officials of the finance department on Monday,” Deputy Mayor Deepak Joy said.

“We need a clear idea about the finances, and hence, have asked the officials concerned to get the details. Once the committees are formed, it will be easy to finalise the release of the white paper. The public should also know about the current status of the corporation’s finances.”

The Kochi corporation has liabilities and dues carried over from the previous council, besides funds to be received from the state government, creating a complex financial situation.