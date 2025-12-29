New Kochi Corporation council plans to release white paper on finances

KOCHI: Aiming to ensure transparency and make governance well-ordered, the UDF-led Kochi corporation council is set to release a white paper on its finances. The move comes at a time of growing uncertainty over fund utilisation and pending state government allocations. “We are planning to bring out a white paper and have called a meeting of the officials of the finance department on Monday,” Deputy Mayor Deepak Joy said.
“We need a clear idea about the finances, and hence, have asked the officials concerned to get the details. Once the committees are formed, it will be easy to finalise the release of the white paper. The public should also know about the current status of the corporation’s finances.”
The Kochi corporation has liabilities and dues carried over from the previous council, besides funds to be received from the state government, creating a complex financial situation.
According to Henry Austin, a councillor and member of the previous council, a comprehensive audit is necessary. “Details on the outstanding dues and liabilities should be collected and assessed. `70 crore for biomining operations and around `84 crore as fine regarding the Brahmapuram project are yet to be paid.
Conducting a proper audit and releasing the report can help with further governance. The state government has also committed funds for the Brahmapuram project. Along with the 2026 budget, we need to produce a white paper on the state of finances,” Henry said.
Last month, the state government allocated Rs 84 crore towards the fine that needs to be remitted with the Supreme Court regarding the Brahmapuram waste management issue. The corporation also has to receive more than Rs 200 crore from the state government as part of pension and other schemes.
“On the very first day, we met the heads of departments. We will be meeting other officials of all departments. The aim is to bring transparency to governance and thereby effect a change,” Deepak added.